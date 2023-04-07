Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $840.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $840.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $828.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $770.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $744.17. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

