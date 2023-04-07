Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $837.55

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $837.55 and last traded at $832.02, with a volume of 128060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $822.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $744.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

