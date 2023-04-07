Regent Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

