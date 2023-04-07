Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

