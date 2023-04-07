Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.11 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HR. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

