Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RELX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,448,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Relx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 370,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Relx by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 349,552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Relx by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 292,228 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Relx by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 554,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 232,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.90) to GBX 2,840 ($35.27) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.51) to GBX 2,950 ($36.64) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.77) to GBX 2,860 ($35.52) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

