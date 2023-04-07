Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

