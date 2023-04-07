Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Textainer Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Textainer Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TGH opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $202.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,755,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 451,012 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 553.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 444,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 984,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,990,000 after acquiring an additional 209,758 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth about $4,649,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 172,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

