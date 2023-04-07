Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 418332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Resources Connection Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3,211.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801,028 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth $5,494,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 3,631.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 237,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $3,876,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $528.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Stories

