Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 418332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Insider Activity at Resources Connection
In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Resources Connection
Resources Connection Trading Up 2.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $528.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Resources Connection Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 25.11%.
Resources Connection Company Profile
Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.
