Reviewing Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Rating) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Coupang shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupang has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Coupang 1 2 10 0 2.69

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Airborne Wireless Network and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Coupang has a consensus price target of $22.02, suggesting a potential upside of 39.87%.

Profitability

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A Coupang -0.45% -4.24% -1.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Coupang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coupang $20.58 billion 1.36 -$92.04 million ($0.05) -314.80

Airborne Wireless Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Summary

Coupang beats Airborne Wireless Network on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network engages in developing, marketing, and licensing broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It uses commercial aircraft as mini-satellites. The company was founded on January 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, CA.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

