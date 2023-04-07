Reviewing BlackSky Technology (BKSY) & The Competition

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) is one of 48 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BlackSky Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BlackSky Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackSky Technology Competitors 291 1538 2503 108 2.55

BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 141.55%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 21.77%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $65.35 million -$74.17 million -2.19 BlackSky Technology Competitors $10.69 billion $643.17 million 2.76

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BlackSky Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology’s rivals have a beta of -2.77, indicating that their average share price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -113.68% -53.03% -29.21% BlackSky Technology Competitors -245.24% -53.66% -5.21%

Summary

BlackSky Technology rivals beat BlackSky Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.