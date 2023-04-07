Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 7.5%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.30. 162,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 364,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Riskified Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

About Riskified

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

