RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 31st

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSF opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

