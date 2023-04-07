RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 541.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 60,519 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

