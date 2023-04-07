RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of OPP opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 541.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 60,519 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

