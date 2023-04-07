Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $15.17 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 55,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,205,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

