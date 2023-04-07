Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 55,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,205,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

