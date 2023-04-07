RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $16.96 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $395,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
