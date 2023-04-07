RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $16.96 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

Insider Activity at RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $395,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $218,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

