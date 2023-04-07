RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $395,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
