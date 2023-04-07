RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $395,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

