RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of RIV opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
