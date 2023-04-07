RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of RIV opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

