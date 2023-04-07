Robert Paul Bennett Sells 14,000 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,925 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EngageSmart alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $264,320.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $634,685.48.

On Friday, March 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

ESMT stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESMT. KeyCorp upped their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.