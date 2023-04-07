Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Roblox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Roblox Trading Up 1.8 %

RBLX stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,896,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,896,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,114,788 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

