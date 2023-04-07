Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after buying an additional 994,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after acquiring an additional 120,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after buying an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.