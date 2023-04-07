S. Chris Jacobsen Sells 3,487 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $110.01 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $110.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

