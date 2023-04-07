Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 514,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,961,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,354,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,773.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,998,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,243 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

