Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Savara from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Savara Stock Performance
Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 21.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.
About Savara
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
