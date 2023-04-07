Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Savara from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 21.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

About Savara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 25.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Savara by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,426,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 12.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

