Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Decreased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,220,000 after buying an additional 1,989,732 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $44,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after buying an additional 532,544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $50.89 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

