Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.23 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.