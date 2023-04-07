Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $25.80 Average PT from Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Scor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.14. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

