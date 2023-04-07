Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $58,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 328.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,409,000 after purchasing an additional 970,673 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,823.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 469,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 444,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 264.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 397,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.