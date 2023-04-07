Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $140.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.