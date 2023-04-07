Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SECYF. TD Securities raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

