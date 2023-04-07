Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 541,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 403,033 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $14.47.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,962 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 184.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 92,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $1,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 45.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter valued at $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

