Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 541,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 403,033 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $14.47.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 33.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 483,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

