Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 541,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 403,033 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $14.47.
Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
