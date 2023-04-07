Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
MCRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $727.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.65. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
