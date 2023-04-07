SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.9% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

