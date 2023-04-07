ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ShotSpotter Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.41 million, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.48. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $39.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. Analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $402,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,145.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,170,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $402,130.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,145.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,921 shares of company stock worth $862,977. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShotSpotter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

