ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ShotSpotter currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

ShotSpotter Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $318.41 million, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.48. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17.

Insider Activity at ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $353,078.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,170,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $402,130.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,145.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,328 shares in the company, valued at $19,170,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,921 shares of company stock worth $862,977. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ShotSpotter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also

