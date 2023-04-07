Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.3-62.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.80 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.96 million, a P/E ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.54. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $89,732.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,935,010 shares in the company, valued at $156,377,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $704,357.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,937,268 shares in the company, valued at $156,309,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $89,732.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,935,010 shares in the company, valued at $156,377,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,352 shares of company stock worth $3,038,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Simulations Plus by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More

