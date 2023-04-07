Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Simulations Plus updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.67 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of SLP opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.96 million, a P/E ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.54. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,895,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,776,586.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,895,739 shares in the company, valued at $166,776,586.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $704,357.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,937,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,309,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,026. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 233.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.