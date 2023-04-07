Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Given a C$0.23 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.23 target price on Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sirios Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of CVE:SOI opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. Sirios Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$24.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.

