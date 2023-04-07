Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Given a C$0.23 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.23 target price on Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sirios Resources Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of CVE:SOI opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. Sirios Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$24.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.
Sirios Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.