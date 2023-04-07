SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.20. SLM has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $20.17.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in SLM by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SLM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in SLM by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,918,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,814,000 after purchasing an additional 596,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

