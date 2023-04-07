SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $16.09. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 174,092 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

SMART Global Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,108 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SMART Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $811.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

