Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) is one of 43 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Soho House & Co Inc. to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million -$220.58 million -4.80 Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors $3.18 billion $198.04 million 9.78

Soho House & Co Inc.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc.’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 0.40% -18.08% 1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 399 2315 3297 76 2.50

As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soho House & Co Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. competitors beat Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

