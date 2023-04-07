SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,026,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PSK stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

