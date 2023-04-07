SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Increased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

