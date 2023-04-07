Sprout Social Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,673 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,586% compared to the average volume of 455 put options.
In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,145 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,428. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SPT opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.90.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
