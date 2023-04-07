Sprout Social Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,673 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,586% compared to the average volume of 455 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 276,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,674,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,145 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,428. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.90.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

