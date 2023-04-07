Stephen Arcana Sells 11,328 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $475,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Golden Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of GDEN stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.35.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.