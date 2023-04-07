Stephen Arcana Sells 11,328 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $475,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.35.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

