Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,159,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,551,000 after purchasing an additional 330,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD opened at $127.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average is $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.46.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.