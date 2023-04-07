Stephens Inc. AR Invests $370,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $904,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Down 1.0 %

Ball stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.89.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

